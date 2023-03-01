Three charged with attempted murder after victim lured and attacked in Perry County

Three people were arrested on charges including attempted murder after an investigation into a brutal beating that happened in Perry County back in December of 2022, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP says Dakota Hedinger, Jacob Burch, and Elizabeth Potts were all arrested on warrants for charges of attempted murder, conspiring to commit murder, aggravated battery aggravated battery with serious permanent disfigurement, battery with a deadly weapon, and more.
The investigation started in December, when Potts lured the victim to a location where Burch and Hedinger beat them repeatedly with baseball bats, according to ISP. Police say that the victim survived, but was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
ISP says warrants were issued for all three suspects in the case, but that Potts fled to Kentucky. They say Potts was arrested earlier this year and then extradited back to Perry County, and that Burch and Hedinger were arrested on Wednesday.
Burch and Hedinger are being held on no bond, and Potts is being held on a $96,000 cash bond, ISP said.