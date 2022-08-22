Three injured in overnight Evansville shooting

Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in Evansville, Indiana.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a shooting at an apartment in the area of East Riverside Drive and South Linwood Avenue just after midnight on Monday.
At this time, we know that three people were injured in the shooting.
All three were taken to the hospital, and authorities say that two of the victims are believed to be in serious condition.
No other details are available right now. Stay with us on-air and online for updates.