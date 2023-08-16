Three people arrested after Evansville meth dealing investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Three people are facing meth charges in connection to an investigation in Evansville.
Detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they received a tip back in May about Stephanie Bayer selling meth from her home on Vanbibber Avenue.
Authorities say they used a confidential informant to make several controlled meth buys from Bayer, purchasing approximately 42 grams of the substance over the course of two months.
On Tuesday, detectives were watching Bayer's home when they say they saw her get into the back seat of a car.
When police tried to pull the car over on Covert Avenue, they say the driver refused to pull over and started a pursuit.
When the car finally pulled over, authorities say they found Bayer inside along with Charles Kasmer driving and Kristie Higgs in a passenger seat. They say Bayer admitted to selling and using meth.
Police say they searched the car and found meth, and that another bag of meth was found on the pavement after being thrown from the vehicle during the chase.
Bayer, Kasmer, and Higgs were all taken to jail on meth charges, and police say they found meth inside Higgs' sock when she got there. They say they also found more crushed crystals inside the jail transport wagon that Higgs was riding in.