Three people charged after Mt. Vernon burglary investigation

MT VERNON, Ind. (WEVV) — Three people are facing charges after a burglary investigation in Mt. Vernon.
The Mt. Vernon Police Department says an officer saw several people loading items into a truck outside an apartment on Wednesday.
Through an investigation, MVPD says the officer learned that Haley Overton had climbed through a window to let Thomas Smith in the door.
After the two were inside, they started to take things out of the apartment, police say.
Both Overton and Smith were arrested on residential entry/burglary charges, with Overton also facing drug charges.
A third person, Michael Pfister, was also arrested on drug charges after a search of the vehicles used in the crime led to the discover of meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia, police said.