Three people sentenced to prison in recent Henderson County fentanyl trafficking cases

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Henderson County officials say they've made good on their promise to crack down on fentanyl trafficking.
On Friday, Henderson County Commonwealth's Attorney Herbert McKee Jr. announced three sentencings in recent fentanyl trafficking cases.
In one case, Melinda Cabell was sentenced to 10 years without parole for fentanyl trafficking. She was arrested in February after a search warrant in Henderson's East End.
Bradley Brewer was also sentenced to 16 years for fentanyl trafficking, after he was arrested alongside several others in January.
The last sentencing announced on Friday was that of Varek Morris, who was sentenced to 16 years for fentanyl trafficking plus another 9 years for gun charges.