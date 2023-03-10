Three trial dates set for Evansville high schooler accused of raping multiple victims

An Evansville high school student accused of raping multiple victims is scheduled to go to three different trials.
As we previously reported, a Motion to Sever was granted by the state for 18-year-old Luke Pokorney, allowing him to have separate trials - one for each victim.
Pokorney's first trial is scheduled for Oct. 23, where he faces charges of rape, sexual battery, and domestic battery.
As for Pokorney's second trial, it's scheduled for Nov. 13, again for charges of rape, sexual battery, and domestic battery.
The third and final trial is scheduled for Dec. 11, where Pokorney faces charges of rape and domestic battery.
All three of those trials will begin at 8 a.m. on their respective dates.
Pokorney was arrested on various charges after claims of sexual abuse were detailed by multiple victims. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says the allegations were first investigated after a victim disclosed to a counselor that they had been sexually assaulted by Pokorney.
