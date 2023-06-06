Tip leads to discovery of drug paraphernalia and guns in Dubois County felon's home, sheriff says

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A serious violent felon was caught with drug paraphernalia and guns in Dubois County thanks to a tip received by investigators, according to the sheriff's office.
The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says 53-year-old Brooks Rhoads of Huntingburg was arrested on a felony firearm charge in the investigation.
DCSO says detectives got a tip in late May about Rhoads possibly being in possession of meth and guns, and that he was currently on probation.
Authorities say they search Rhoads' home and found three guns, plus various drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff's office says Rhoads has a criminal history with a conviction manufacturing and dealing meth.
Rhoads was booked into the Dubois County Jail on a $5,000 bond, which he posted on Tuesday.