Traffic stop leads to meth arrest in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A man is facing several drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Webster County.
The Webster County Sheriff's Office says the Saturday evening traffic stop resulted in the arrest of 60-year-old Billy Felker.
According to WCSO, a deputy say Felker commit several traffic violations when he pulled him over, leading to the discovery of meth in Felker's possession.
When deputies tried to take Felker into custody, they say he resisted arrest and tampered with evidence.
Felker was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Webster County Jail on drug, paraphernalia, and resisting arrest charges.