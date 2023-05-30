Trial begins for Evansville man accused of stabbing his brother

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The trial began Tuesday for an Evansville man who was arrested after being accused of stabbing his brother.
The trial for Jeremy Fuchs was scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Fuchs was arrested in October 2022 after a stabbing that happened on Harriet Street.
The stabbing victim claimed that the attack happened during an argument with his brother, according to police. They say he was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
Fuchs faces multiple felony charges in the attack.