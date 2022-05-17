Trial date approaching for Evansville woman arrested in rape-murder investigation

The trial date has been confirmed for an Evansville, Indiana woman who was arrested in connection to a gruesome rape-murder investigation.
Court records show 36-year-old Heidi Carter will stand trial on charges of murder, rape, and criminal confinement on Monday, June 13.
Carter's trial date was confirmed during a pretrial conference held Tuesday morning.
She was arrested back in October of 2021 after an incident at a home on Stinson Avenue, where a man was found dead and a woman badly beaten.
An affidavit said that Carter had connected with the female victim through a dating app. It said Carter then invited the victim and the victim's boyfriend over. Carter admitted to police the three then did drugs, drank and engaged in sexual activity.
Police said Carter's boyfriend, 46-year-old Carey Hammond, was fatally shot by officers in what authorities called a "suicided-by-cop situation."
Authorities believe that Hammond raped a woman and strangled a man to death inside the Stinson Avenue home, and that Carter helped him.