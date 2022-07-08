 Skip to main content
Trial date moved for man accused of murdering Posey County couple

Austin Kusturin of Mt Vernon via Indiana State Police

The jury trial date has been moved for a man accused of murdering a married couple in Posey County, Indiana.

Court records show 28-year-old Austin Kusturin of Mt. Vernon will now stand trial on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Kusturin's jury trial was originally scheduled to start on July 11, but it was rescheduled.

Kusturin faces two counts of murder, among other charges for burglary, theft, and firearm-related offenses.

The charges stem from the deaths of married couple John Hall and Elizabeth Hall, who were found dead in their Posey County home back in November of 2021.

