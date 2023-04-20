 Skip to main content
Trial date pushed back, plea agreement deadline set for suspended Warrick Co. deputy

  • Updated
  • 0
Deputy Jarred Stuckey

Deputy Jarred Stuckey (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

 Brian Miller

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A suspended Warrick County deputy who was previously arrested on rape charges appeared in court on Thursday.

Jarred Stuckey had a hearing on Thursday morning in the case, where he's faced with multiple charges of rape, sexual battery, and more.

During Thursday's hearing, Stuckey's jury trial date was canceled, and pushed back to October 30 at 8 a.m.

Additionally, a deadline for the court to accept a plea agreement was set for a October 26, a few days ahead of Stuckey's trial date, court records show.

Stuckey was arrested in December 2022 after being accused of assaulting a victim multiple times. He was suspended from the Warrick County Sheriff's Office without pay following that arrest.

Ahead of Stuckey's jury new trial date, a pretrial conference was also scheduled for October 10.

44News will continue to follow the case.

