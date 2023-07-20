Trial date set for 2024 in Amy Word case, will be moved out of Vanderburgh County

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A trial date has been set in the criminal case of a local business owner and school board member who was arrested last year.
On Thursday, Amy Word had a hearing in court where her trial date was set for March 4, 2024.
According to court records, Word's trial will be moved outside of Vanderburgh County.
Ahead of the trial date, a pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 20, 2024.
Word was arrested back in July of 2022 after police said she "had knowledge of narcotics activity at her place of business," Lamasco Bar & Grill.
Word faces a felony charge of Maintaining a Common Nuisance in the case.