Trial date set for Evansville attempted murder suspect

A trial date has been set for an Evansville man charged with attempted murder.
During a hearing in court on Monday, 25-year-old Trevon Brown's trial date was set for April 3, 2023, at 8 a.m.
Brown was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that happened in downtown Evansville in July.
In that shooting, police said a man riding a bike down the Greenway was shot in the head. According to an affidavit, the victim was shot after getting into an argument with another man over a $100 bill that was found on the ground.
Police said they were able to view surveillance video showing part of the incident from a nearby night club's security cameras. They say the victim was also able to point Brown out as the suspect in a photo lineup.
Ahead of his April trial date, Brown will have a pretrial conference in March.
