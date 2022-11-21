 Skip to main content
Trial date set for Evansville attempted murder suspect

TREVON ANTHONY BROWN, 25, of Evansville Vanderburgh County Jail

A trial date has been set for an Evansville man charged with attempted murder.

During a hearing in court on Monday, 25-year-old Trevon Brown's trial date was set for April 3, 2023, at 8 a.m.

Brown was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that happened in downtown Evansville in July. 

In that shooting, police said a man riding a bike down the Greenway was shot in the head. According to an affidavit, the victim was shot after getting into an argument with another man over a $100 bill that was found on the ground.

Police said they were able to view surveillance video showing part of the incident from a nearby night club's security cameras. They say the victim was also able to point Brown out as the suspect in a photo lineup.

Ahead of his April trial date, Brown will have a pretrial conference in March.

