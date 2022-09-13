Trial date set for Vanderburgh County murder suspect

A suspect in a murder investigation out of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, is set to stand trial.

On Tuesday morning, 34-year-old Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. of Evansville appeared for a court hearing, where his jury trial date was scheduled for Jan. 30, 2023.

Kiper was arrested and charged with murder after a fatal shooting that took place at a home on Maggie Valley Drive in July.

When detectives interviewed Kiper, they say he admitted to shooting the victim twice. Authorities also said that Kiper claimed the shooting was justified, and felt it "should not be illegal to kill a sex offender."

As he awaits his trial date, Kiper remains held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.