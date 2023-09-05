 Skip to main content
Trial date set for Vanderburgh County shooting suspect

  • Updated
Vanderburgh County investigation scene

Authorities at the scene of a shooting incident on Cypress Dale Road in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on 2-27-2023

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An 18-year-old suspect in a double shooting out of Vanderburgh County is scheduled to go to trial.

After the deadly shooting that happened at a home on Cypress Dale Road back in April, Austin Ousley will head to trial on Jan. 8, 2024.

Ousley faces charges including murder and attempted murder after authorities say he shot two brothers - Chad Wildt and Shawn Wildt - before fleeing the scene and shooting himself.

Austin Ousley age 18 via Vanderburgh County Jail

Authorities say Ousley and his friend broke into the home on Cypress Dale Road, and that they were confronted by the Wildt brothers when the shooting happened. Shawn died from his injuries, while Chad was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Ahead of Ousley's Jan. 8 trial, he will have a review hearing on Jan. 4.

