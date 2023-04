EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The jury trial for an Evansville man who was charged with a murder that happened at Vann Park Apartments has been postponed.

The jury trial for Jean Holland was scheduled to begin Monday, but has now been pushed back to July 17.

Holland was arrested and charged with murder after the victim, Kayla Warner, was found stabbed to death inside her own apartment. She was 23.

We will continue to provide updates on the case.