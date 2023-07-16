Trial rescheduled for Evansville man charged with murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)- The trial for an Evansville man has been rescheduled once again.
Jean Holland was charged with a murder that happened at Vann Park Apartments back in 2021.
The jury trial for Jean Holland was scheduled to begin Monday, but now has been pushed back to September 18th.
This is the second time the trial has been pushed back.
Holland was arrested and charged with murder after the victim, Kayla Warner, was found stabbed to death inside her own apartment. She was 23.
We will continue to provide updates on the case.