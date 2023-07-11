 Skip to main content
Trial starts Wednesday for Hopkins County man facing numerous charges

  Updated
Joseph Franklin mugshot

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A western Kentucky man who was arrested on a long list of charges back in 2021 is scheduled to go to trial.

The trial for Joseph Franklin of St. Charles is slated to begin at 9 a.m. in the Hopkins County Circuit Court.

Franklin faces more than two dozen charges including Wanton Endangerment, Terroristic Threatening, Criminal Mischief, Reckless Driving, and Trafficking a Controlled Substance.

Back in 2021, authorities said Franklin was wanted in connection to multiple shootings.

When deputies found Franklin and tried to arrest him, they said he was captured after starting a lengthy pursuit that ended with a crash, and that drugs were found in his car.

