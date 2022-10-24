 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Fire Danger Remains Heightened through This Evening...

Gusty south winds 15 to 30 mph will combine with moderate to
severe drought conditions and still relatively low humidity
values through this evening. This combination will keep fire
danger elevated across the region, at least until precipitation
chances increase later tonight.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
can spread quickly in this environment.

Trio accused of targeting unsuspecting shoppers in thefts at Henderson Walmart

  • 0
Suspects in theft investigation via Henderson Police Department

Three suspects in theft investigation via Henderson Police Department

Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are trying to identify three people in connection to a theft investigation.

The Henderson Police Department says the people shown in these photos are following around unsuspecting shoppers in Walmart as targets for theft.

In one case, police say the trio followed a victim around in the store and waited for them to leave their shopping cart unattended before stealing a purse.

Anyone who may have information on the identity of the individuals shown by HPD should call the department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers 270-831-1111.

HPD reminds the public to keep valuables secure and to keep an eye on them.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you