Trio accused of targeting unsuspecting shoppers in thefts at Henderson Walmart

Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are trying to identify three people in connection to a theft investigation.
The Henderson Police Department says the people shown in these photos are following around unsuspecting shoppers in Walmart as targets for theft.
In one case, police say the trio followed a victim around in the store and waited for them to leave their shopping cart unattended before stealing a purse.
Anyone who may have information on the identity of the individuals shown by HPD should call the department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers 270-831-1111.
HPD reminds the public to keep valuables secure and to keep an eye on them.