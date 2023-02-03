Trio with possible crime group ties arrested in Evansville with $17K in gift cards, police say

A trio with possible ties to a transnational crime group known to the FBI as the "South American Theft Group" (SATG) was arrested in Evansville with about $17,000 worth of gift cards, cash, and other items related to the fraud scheme, police say.
According to the Evansville Police Department, members of the SATG have come to Evansville on a regular basis over the past few years, usually distracting an unsuspecting shopper at a retail store, pickpocketing their wallet, then immediately driving to Sam's Club and buying thousands of dollars worth of gift cards, allowing them to flee the city before the crime can even be reported.
Investigators with EPD say they were conducting surveillance at Sam's Club on Thursday.
A detective watching the store said he saw two women and a man matching clear patterns and behavior of the SATG leaving the store and getting into a SUV.
Authorities say they pulled the SUV over nearby, but that only one of the three occupants could speak English. The three were identified as Nelson Andres Contreras, Javiera Ignacia Cabello Solis, and Katherinne Valeska Molina Castro.
When the SUV was searched, authorities say they found several loose gift cards in plain sight. In the back seat, officers said they also found a blue bag with a large stack of gift cards inside.
Police say both of the women were searched, and that they were wearing concealing waist straps. They say gift cards, stolen credit cards, and receipts for about $6,600 worth of gift cards from Sam's Club were found on them.
Altogether, EPD says there were 92 gift cards found, totaling about $17,000. They say about $3,300 of cash was also seized.
When police talked to employees at Sam's Club, they say the man, Contreras, screamed "mouse!" to create a distraction while the two women purchased the gift cards.
During an interview at EPD headquarters, authorities say one woman claimed they found the credit cards on the street.
Police say they were able to talk to a victim by referencing the stolen credit cards. The victim said that two women may have stolen her wallet while she was shopping at another local store. EPD says officials at that store also confirmed that the two women had been there.
All three were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of theft, fraud, forgery, and conspiracy.