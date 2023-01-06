Two 19-year-olds charged in Owensboro fentanyl trafficking investigation

A fentanyl trafficking investigation in Owensboro, Kentucky, has landed two 19-year-old suspects in jail, police said Friday.
The Owensboro Police Department says Aidan Sheriff and Carly Blair, both 19-years-old of Owensboro, were arrested on gun and drug trafficking charges after an investigation.
According to OPD, the charges stem from the recovery of more than 650 pills, along with meth, marijuana, and a handgun.
Both Sheriff and Blair face charges of fentanyl trafficking, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of meth, and marijuana trafficking, according to police.
The police department says that both of the 19-year-old suspects have also previously faced drug charges and other charges in separate investigations.
"The Owensboro Police Department will continue working to make our community safer by holding accountable those responsible for bringing dangerous drugs, such as fentanyl, into our community," a statement from OPD says.
No other details on the investigation were immediately released.