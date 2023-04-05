 Skip to main content
Two arrested after gunshots fired into Evansville home with woman, young child inside

Kieron Mann, 18, and Vandan Chinn, 20, via Vanderburgh County Jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Two people are behind bars after an Evansville home with people inside was hit with gunfire.

The Evansville Police Department says detectives with the Street Crimes Unit were conducting surveillance at Cedar Trace Apartments on North Seventh Avenue back in late March.

As detectives surveilled the area, they say they saw 20-year-old Vandan Chinn and 18-year-old Kieron Mann, and that Mann appeared to have a handgun. They say Mann has a previous conviction for unlawful carrying of a handgun, and is currently under felony indictment for domestic battery.

Officers say they heard two loud noises and saw Mann and Chinn running in an alley, and that someone called 911 to report shots being fired. Authorities say that as Mann was running, they saw a gun in his hand.

EPD says Mann and Chinn went inside Cedar Trace Senior Apartments, and that a perimeter was set up around the building. Officers say they were able to determine which apartment the two were likely hiding in, but that the person on the lease wasn't able to be contacted so they couldn't go inside.

As officers released the building and continued the investigation, they say they found two shell casings and damage to a house where Mann and Chinn were seen running.

EPD says the homeowner told them she was inside with her 2-year-old when the shots were fired, and that one of the bullets flew inside and damaged her TV. They say the woman told them she heard two people arguing before the gunshots were fired.

Another neighbor talked to police and said they heard two loud booms and saw Mann and Chinn running through the alley.

Jail records show Chinn was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on March 30. Man was arrested and booked on April 4. Both face a variety of charges and remain held on no bond.

