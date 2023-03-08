Two arrested after leading officers on chase in Madisonville, police say

Two people are behind bars in Hopkins County, Kentucky after leading officers on a chase Wednesday, according to police.
The Madisonville Police Department says 32-year-old Whitney Stobaugh and 36-year-old Anthony Curtis, both from Bremen, were arrested after the chase on Wednesday around noon.
MPD says it started on Grapevine Road, when an officer saw a suspected stolen vehicle. As officers were trying to determine if the vehicle was stolen, they say the driver took off.
According to police, the driver was being erratic and reckless, running through stop signs and going more than 30 MPH over the speed limit. Police say they were able to eventually use stop sticks on the car, ending the chase on I-69.
MPD says Curtis tried to run from the car but was quickly taken into custody. They say he gave officers false information, had multiple warrants, and had marijuana on him.
When officers talked to Stobaugh, they say she claimed that Curtis forced her to flee from police with threats of physical assault. Stobaugh was also arrested on charges for traffic violations, plus DUI, fleeing police, and more.
Both were booked into the Hopkins County Jail.