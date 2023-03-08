 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...Missouri...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon...J.T. Myers Dam...Shawneetown...
Olmsted Dam...and Cairo.

.River levels have crested or will crest along the Ohio River over
the next 24 hours. Minor flooding is expected to end on all points
by early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Two arrested after leading officers on chase in Madisonville, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

Two people are behind bars in Hopkins County, Kentucky after leading officers on a chase Wednesday, according to police.

The Madisonville Police Department says 32-year-old Whitney Stobaugh and 36-year-old Anthony Curtis, both from Bremen, were arrested after the chase on Wednesday around noon.

MPD says it started on Grapevine Road, when an officer saw a suspected stolen vehicle. As officers were trying to determine if the vehicle was stolen, they say the driver took off.

According to police, the driver was being erratic and reckless, running through stop signs and going more than 30 MPH over the speed limit. Police say they were able to eventually use stop sticks on the car, ending the chase on I-69.

MPD says Curtis tried to run from the car but was quickly taken into custody. They say he gave officers false information, had multiple warrants, and had marijuana on him.

When officers talked to Stobaugh, they say she claimed that Curtis forced her to flee from police with threats of physical assault. Stobaugh was also arrested on charges for traffic violations, plus DUI, fleeing police, and more.

Both were booked into the Hopkins County Jail.

