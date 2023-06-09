Two arrested after marijuana, cash, guns and ammo seized in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Two people are facing charges after police say they found several pounds of marijuana during the search of a home on Thursday.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they served a search warrant at a home on Kathleen Avenue Thursday night.
According to EPD, 21-year-old Enijah Stinson and 23-year-old Etarien Stinson live at the home.
During their search of the home, authorities say they found bags of marijuana, cash, ammo, guns, and digital scales.
Police say they also found fired shell casings on the backyard patio.
In total, EPD says about 3 pounds of marijuana and $11,000 cash was seized during the search.
Enijah was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. Etarian was arrested and charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.