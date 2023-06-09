Two arrested after marijuana, cash, guns and ammo seized in Evansville

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air today, June 9th, for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
articulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Enijah Stinson and Etarien Stinson, Vanderburgh County Jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Two people are facing charges after police say they found several pounds of marijuana during the search of a home on Thursday.

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they served a search warrant at a home on Kathleen Avenue Thursday night.

According to EPD, 21-year-old Enijah Stinson and 23-year-old Etarien Stinson live at the home.

During their search of the home, authorities say they found bags of marijuana, cash, ammo, guns, and digital scales.

Police say they also found fired shell casings on the backyard patio.

In total, EPD says about 3 pounds of marijuana and $11,000 cash was seized during the search.

Enijah was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. Etarian was arrested and charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

