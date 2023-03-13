Two arrested after toddler found wandering alone at Evansville gas station, police say

Two people are facing neglect charges in Evansville after police say a toddler was found wandering alone at a gas station.
Officers say they were called to a Circle K gas station on South Green River Road after someone found a 3-year-old child who was wrapped in a blanket, walking onto the parking lot alone.
When officers arrived at the gas station they say they tried to talk to the child, but that the child didn't say much and couldn't say where they came from.
EPD says officers talked to the 911 caller, who said they took the child inside the gas station after spotting them while pumping gas.
As officers continued to investigate the incident, they say they went to the nearby Americas Best Value Inn, where an employee told them a family with a young child matching the description of the child that was found was staying.
Officers say they knocked on the room's door repeatedly and finally talked to Brittany Barnes and Lucas Barnes. They say Lucas said there were four kids in the room, but immediately said that one of them had "got out again" when officers asked if they could check on the kids.
EPD says Brittany and Lucas were both arrested, but that they acted like it wasn't their problem that the young child had left because they were sleeping.
Both were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on neglect charges.