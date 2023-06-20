Two arrested in Gibson County after items stolen from Toyota Boshoku

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A duo was arrested in Gibson County after authorities say property stolen from a local business and drugs were found at a home.
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Cody Marvell and 47-year-old Charles Berry were arrested on drug and theft charges after the investigation, which started on Monday morning.
GCSO says the investigation started after dispatch got a call from Toyota Boshoku, and that it led to a home just northeast of Princeton on East 390 North.
At the home, deputies said they saw items in plain view that were stolen from Toyota Boshoku.
After getting a search warrant for the home and the rest of the property, deputies say they recovered several items as well as drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Marvell and Berry were both booked into the Gibson County Jail.