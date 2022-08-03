Two arrested in Madisonville after methamphetamine, loaded gun found inside car, police say

Two Henderson residents were arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police say they were pulled over with suspected methamphetamine and a loaded gun in the car.
An officer with the Madisonville Police Department says they were patrolling on Interstate 69 when they saw a vehicle decelerate sharply. They say the driver of the vehicle slowed down to 42 MPH in a 70 MPH zone after spotting officer's patrol vehicle.
When they officer pulled out onto the interstate, they say they saw the driver start to drift and strike the right-hand fog line several times.
The officer says the vehicle pulled into Lowe's and that a man and woman were inside. They say the man driving was 38-year-old Jesse Heckman and that a the woman was 37-year-old Kacie Livernois-Heckman, both of Henderson.
Police say they could smell the odor of burnt synthetic marijuana and marijuana inside the car, and that the two told them that there would be methamphetamine and meth paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
During a search of the car, police say they found multiple drug paraphernalia items, two baggies of suspected marijuana, and a small bag of suspected meth.
Under the driver dash, police say they also found a loaded .25 handgun next to a small bong.
Both individuals were booked into the Hopkins County Jail on drug-related charges. Police say Jesse was also charged for being a felon in possession of a gun.