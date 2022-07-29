Two arrested on marijuana charges after car stalls in high water in Ohio County, police say

Two people were arrested on several different marijuana charges after their car stalled and became stranded while driving through high waters in Ohio County, Kentucky, according to police.
The Beaver Dam Police Department says it happened late Thursday night around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle drove through high waters on US Hwy 62 West in Beaver Dam.
Police say the car stalled became stranded in the water, and that first responders had to help two people inside.
When first responders assisted the driver, Brooklyn Gossett, and her passenger, Bryson Underwood, they said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle.
Police say they found 88.5 grams of marijuana, scales, a grinder, and plastic baggies in the vehicle.
Gossett was arrested on charges of OMWVI and possession of marijuana, with Underwood also arrested on charges of marijuana trafficking and possession of paraphernalia.