 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two arrested on marijuana charges after car stalls in high water in Ohio County, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Beaver Dam PD photo

Two people were arrested in Ohio County after police say marijuana, scales, a grinder, and plastic baggies were found on them (Beaver Dam Police Department)

Two people were arrested on several different marijuana charges after their car stalled and became stranded while driving through high waters in Ohio County, Kentucky, according to police.

The Beaver Dam Police Department says it happened late Thursday night around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle drove through high waters on US Hwy 62 West in Beaver Dam.

Police say the car stalled became stranded in the water, and that first responders had to help two people inside.

When first responders assisted the driver, Brooklyn Gossett, and her passenger, Bryson Underwood, they said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle.

Brooklyn Gossett and Bryson Underwood

Brooklyn Gossett and Bryson Underwood (Beaver Dam Police Department)

Police say they found 88.5 grams of marijuana, scales, a grinder, and plastic baggies in the vehicle.

Gossett was arrested on charges of OMWVI and possession of marijuana, with Underwood also arrested on charges of marijuana trafficking and possession of paraphernalia.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you