 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two arrested on neglect and child molesting charges in Dubois County

  • Updated
  • 0
Nathan Flack and Lisa Cripe

Nathan Flack and Lisa Cripe (Dubois County Jail)

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — Two people are behind bars on neglect and child molesting charges in Dubois County.

Officials with the Jasper Police Department say they started investigating Nathan Flack and Lisa Cripe back on May 1.

According to police, the investigation into Cripe and Flack involved child molesting.

After a thorough investigation, warrants were issued for Cripe and Flack's arrest, according to police.

Both Flack and Cripe were arrested and booked into the Dubois County Jail on charges including neglect, child molesting, and failure to make a report.

Jail records show Cripe was released on a $2,500 cash bond, while Flack remains held on a $20,000 cash bond.

The Indiana Department of Child Services, Dubois County Sheriff's Office, and Dubois County Prosecutor's Office helped JPD in the investigation.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you