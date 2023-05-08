Two arrested on neglect and child molesting charges in Dubois County

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — Two people are behind bars on neglect and child molesting charges in Dubois County.
Officials with the Jasper Police Department say they started investigating Nathan Flack and Lisa Cripe back on May 1.
According to police, the investigation into Cripe and Flack involved child molesting.
After a thorough investigation, warrants were issued for Cripe and Flack's arrest, according to police.
Both Flack and Cripe were arrested and booked into the Dubois County Jail on charges including neglect, child molesting, and failure to make a report.
Jail records show Cripe was released on a $2,500 cash bond, while Flack remains held on a $20,000 cash bond.
The Indiana Department of Child Services, Dubois County Sheriff's Office, and Dubois County Prosecutor's Office helped JPD in the investigation.