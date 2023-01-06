Two charged after drugs found in car parked at Madisonville FOP Lodge

Two people are being charged after police say they were found with drugs outside the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in Madisonville, Kentucky.
The Madisonville Police Department says one of its officers spotted a vehicle parked with its lights off at the back of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge property on Tucker Schoolhouse Road.
The officer said they approached the vehicle, and saw the driver, 29-year-old Ian Taylor, lighting up a cigarette as the passenger, 37-year-old Fallon Lamb, was putting her clothes on.
According to MPD, Taylor was told he was on private property. The police report says the officer went to run Taylor and Lamb's names through the system and found that Lamb had recent drug charges.
Police say they asked to search the vehicle, and that Taylor said there was some marijuana inside. When officers searched the car, they say they found a bag of marijuana in the center console along with a loaded gun.
As officers continued their search, they say they found a small contained with a bag of suspected meth, a torch lighter, and an empty wrapper with residue of marijuana.
Police say that both Lamb and Taylor denied ownership of the drugs. Both were arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail.