Two charged after shooting and robbery at Evansville motel

Two people are facing charges after a violent robbery that happened at an Evansville motel back in November.
Jail records show 30-year-old David Flax and 31-year-old Bobbie Collins were booked on Tuesday on several charges in connection to the incident.
Police say the investigation started when they responded to a shooting at the Esquire Inn back on Nov. 20. A man with a gunshot wound to the arm told police he had been attacked and robbed by Flax and Collins.
According to the police report, the victim said that he had contacted Collins to come over, and that he told her he had been at the casino winning money. The victim said that Collins showed up with Flax, who demanded his money and threatened to kill him.
The victim said that when they tried to push Flax and get past him, he was shot in the arm.
Police say they were able to view security camera footage of the incident, which showed the incident unfold.
Collins is being held on a $10,000 bond, and Flax remains held on no bond.