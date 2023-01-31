 Skip to main content
Two charged in Webster County drug bust

Justin Wilson and Joy Wilson, Webster County Jail photos

Two people are behind bars on drug charges in Webster County, Kentucky after authorities say the search of a home revealed drugs.

The Webster County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Monday around 7 p.m., when deputies executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Hillcrest Apartments complex on US 41 N in Sebree.

According to WCSO, the deputies, along with a K9, found meth inside the apartment, along with other drugs that were hidden in a wall cavity.

The sheriff's office says 38-year-old Joy Beth Wilson and 32-year-old Justin "Turbo" Wilson were both arrested and booked into the Webster County Jail as a result of the search.

Both Joy and Justin face multiple drug possession charges.

