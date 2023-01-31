Two charged in Webster County drug bust

Two people are behind bars on drug charges in Webster County, Kentucky after authorities say the search of a home revealed drugs.
The Webster County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Monday around 7 p.m., when deputies executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Hillcrest Apartments complex on US 41 N in Sebree.
According to WCSO, the deputies, along with a K9, found meth inside the apartment, along with other drugs that were hidden in a wall cavity.
The sheriff's office says 38-year-old Joy Beth Wilson and 32-year-old Justin "Turbo" Wilson were both arrested and booked into the Webster County Jail as a result of the search.
Both Joy and Justin face multiple drug possession charges.