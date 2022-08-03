Two dead following shooting near food mart on Lodge Avenue in Evansville

Two people are dead after a Wednesday night shooting in Evansville, Indiana.
The call came in shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a shooting at the food mart on Lodge Avenue near Pollack Avenue.
Our 44News crew at the scene confirmed at least one person is dead following the shooting.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office later told us that another person had died in the incident as well.
Local law enforcement had set up a perimeter around Lodge Food Mart near the intersection of E. Riverside Drive.
Evansville Police say they are currently working to release more details.
