Two juveniles arrested after Saturday night shooting scare at Eastland Mall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Two juveniles are facing charges after a Saturday night shooting scare at Eastland Mall in Evansville.
Th Evansville Police Department says two of its officers were sitting in the mall parking lot around 7 p.m. on Saturday when they saw people running out of the building yelling that shots had been fired.
At the same time, dispatch started getting 911 calls about a large fight at the mall involving guns, EPD says.
Officers rushed inside the building and located the scene, along with two off-duty Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputies who were also in the mall at the time.
EPD says the mall was placed on lockdown and evacuated, and that authorities began searching and clearing individual stores looking for possible victims and suspects.
During a search of the building, police say an extended handgun magazine was located near the center of the mall. They say a handgun was also found outside, but that no shots were ever fired.
After detaining and interviewing multiple people, EPD says two juveniles were arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Dangerous Possession of a Firearm, a level 5 felony.
Police say they're still reviewing security camera footage of the incident, and that more arrests could be made after the investigation is completed.