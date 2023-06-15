Two men arrested, one still at large after burglaries in western Kentucky

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Two men are behind bars but one man is still at large after several burglary that happened in western Kentucky.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened back on January 31 at the Valero Gas Station on Highway 60 West.
DCSO says the store was damaged in the incident and that multiple lottery tickets were also stolen.
Just a few hours later, the stolen lottery tickets were starting to be cashed-in in Henderson.
No arrests were made at that time, but DCSO says an almost identical theft took place in Union County, with suspects matching the descriptions of those in the Daviess County burglary.
Through a lengthy investigation, authorities say they arrested Brandon Messamore and Robert Littrel.
One man, Thomas J. Thomas, remains at large in connection to the burglary incidents and others, authorities say. They say he's know to frequent both Henderson and Union counties.
Anyone who has information on Thomas' whereabouts should contact authorities.