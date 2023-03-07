 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Two minors charged in Owensboro after guns found on them, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro Police Department

Two minors in Owensboro, Kentucky are facing charges after police say they found guns on them late Monday night.

The Owensboro Police Department says officers saw two male juveniles in an area of Highland Point Drive around 11:55 p.m. Monday while patrolling.

OPD says the two were near unattended vehicles, and didn't have permission to be on the property.

Police say two handguns were found in the possession of the kids, and that they were both taken to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center on charges including trespassing and gun possession.

Earlier Monday, police said that another juvenile was charged in Owensboro after being found with a loaded gun and a knife on school property. Police didn't say those incidents were related.

According to OPD, both of the kids who were arrested on Highland Point Drive late Monday night have prior criminal histories.

