Two minors charged in Owensboro after guns found on them, police say

Two minors in Owensboro, Kentucky are facing charges after police say they found guns on them late Monday night.
The Owensboro Police Department says officers saw two male juveniles in an area of Highland Point Drive around 11:55 p.m. Monday while patrolling.
OPD says the two were near unattended vehicles, and didn't have permission to be on the property.
Police say two handguns were found in the possession of the kids, and that they were both taken to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center on charges including trespassing and gun possession.
Earlier Monday, police said that another juvenile was charged in Owensboro after being found with a loaded gun and a knife on school property. Police didn't say those incidents were related.
According to OPD, both of the kids who were arrested on Highland Point Drive late Monday night have prior criminal histories.