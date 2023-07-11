Two people arrested in Vincennes after apartment search leads to discovery of meth and guns

VINCINNES, Ind. (WEVV) — Police in Vincennes say they seized guns, meth, and more during the search of a home on Sunday.
The Vincennes Police Department says detectives, along with investigators from the Pike County Sheriff's Office, served a search warrant at an apartment on Swartzel Avenue.
During the search, authorities say they found nearly an ounce of meth, in addition to marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and two guns.
Inside the home was Aaron Neighbors and Janelle McMillian, according to police.
Both Neighbors and McMillian were arrested on a variety of charges.