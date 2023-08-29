Two people arrested on meth charges after getting pulled over in Mt. Vernon

MT VERNON, Ind. (WEVV) — Police in Mt. Vernon say they arrested two people on meth charges after an incident Sunday.
Officers say they pulled over a vehicle on East 4th Street after spotting 39-year-old Amanda Fairchild, who is known not to have a valid license, behind the wheel.
As officers were pulling the car over, they say they saw a white object get tossed out of the passenger-side window where 35-year-old Justin Springer was sitting.
When authorities asked if there was anything illegal in the car, they say Fairchild told them "Well there might be like weed or like weed paraphernalia in the car.”
MVPD says the officers did find marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside, along with meth all over the inside of the car, baggies, and a snorting straw with meth residue on it.
Spring and Fairchild were both arrested on felony meth charges and booked into the Posey County Jail.