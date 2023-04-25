 Skip to main content
Two RVs stolen from Madisonville business

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A Madisonville business is asking the community to keep an eye out after two of its RVs were stolen recently.

Management at Bud's RV World told 44News that two RVs were stolen from the business around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Combined, the RVs carry a value of about $80,000, according to the business.

Security camera footage from the business appears to show a driver pull up in a car, get out, and open a gated area. A truck can then be seen on camera hauling an RVs off.

If you have any information on the thefts, you can contact the business or the Madisonville Police Department.

