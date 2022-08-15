Two shot on East Mulberry Street in Evansville; police looking for suspects

Police in Evansville, Indiana say they're looking for suspects after two people were shot on East Mulberry Street late Sunday night.
Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, the Evansville Police Department's officers were dispatched to the area of East Mulberry Street and South Kentucky Avenue after someone reported hearing gunshots.
When officers arrived in the area they say they found a man and a woman who had been shot. According to EPD, the woman had been shot in her arm and her leg, and the man in his chest.
Both victims were conscious when officers arrived. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.
EPD says both of the victims were walking outside when they were shot. They say there are possibly two suspects who shot at the victims before running away.
At this time, police say little information is known on the suspects, but they were both wearing black clothes.
Just last week, a 35-year-old man was shot and killed in the area of East Mulberry Street and South Kentucky Avenue. Police said there were possibly two suspects in that shooting, but no connection to Sunday night's shooting in the area has been announced by police.
Anyone with any information on the incident should call EPD's Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979.