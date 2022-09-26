Two women charged after fight leads to stabbing in Evansville, police say

Two women are facing charges after a fight that led to a stabbing in Evansville, according to police.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a battery report on Richardt Avenue just off of North Heidelbach Avenue Sunday morning.
EPD says Jacqueline Drewry accused Angelic Mauck of assaulting her. Officers say they saw blood running down Drewry's leg.
According to police, Drewry claimed Mauck stabbed her with what she believed were scissors.
Mauck claimed that she was hit multiple times with a belt buckle b Drewry.
Both were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.