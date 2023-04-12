Union County man gets prison time after threatening to commit mass shooting

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A Union County man will serve prison time after threatening to commit a mass shooting.

Federal officials said Wednesday that 54-year-old Dennis Rigdon was sentenced to 15 months in prison for making those threats.

As we previously reported, Rigdon was arrested on hundreds of counts of terroristic threatening after authorities said he claimed he was going to carry out a mass shooting at Jim David Meats, which employs hundreds of workers.

Rigdon reportedly made the threat via a text message that said “Mass shooting at Jim David’s or zebryy up to you.” During a search of an out-building at Rigdon's home, authorities said that found "disturbing" notes, plotting death for a close family member who also worked at Jim David Meats, plus a rifle round with the family member's name on it.

In addition to his 15-month prison sentence, Rigdon was sentenced to three years of supervised release.