Vanderburgh Co. break-in suspects spotted by off-duty officer, claimed they were fishing

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Three men are behind bars on organized theft charges after a string of car break-ins in Vanderburgh County.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says Johnel Henderson, Donya Hughes, and David Farmer Jr. were each charged with five counts of organized theft.
Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Deputies were sent to the home of an off-duty police officer who had been alerted of movement on his property by his security camera system. The off-duty officer said he saw three men in masks in his driveway, but that they ran off when they went to confront him.
As deputies were on their way, they got more reports of vehicle break-ins in the neighborhood.
VCSO says deputies stopped a car leaving the neighborhood, and that Henderson, Hughes, and Farmer were inside.
The sheriff's office says the trio claimed they were in a fishing club and had been fishing, but that face masks and other items were seen in the back of the car.
When authorities got a search warrant for the car, they say they found various stolen items like credit cards, prescription medication, checkbooks and other valuables stolen from vehicles.
During questioning, VCSO says Henderson and Hughes admitted to various thefts, but that Farmer continued to deny any involvement.
All three were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.