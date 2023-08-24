 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110
to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Vanderburgh Co. break-in suspects spotted by off-duty officer, claimed they were fishing

  • Updated
  • 0
Johnel Henderson, Donya Hughes, David Farmer Jr

Johnel Henderson, Donya Hughes, David Farmer Jr

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says an off-duty police officer spotted the trio in his driveway, and that the three claimed they were in a "fishing club" when they were caught leaving the neighborhood with masks and stolen property.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Three men are behind bars on organized theft charges after a string of car break-ins in Vanderburgh County.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says Johnel Henderson, Donya Hughes, and David Farmer Jr. were each charged with five counts of organized theft.

Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Deputies were sent to the home of an off-duty police officer who had been alerted of movement on his property by his security camera system. The off-duty officer said he saw three men in masks in his driveway, but that they ran off when they went to confront him.

As deputies were on their way, they got more reports of vehicle break-ins in the neighborhood.

VCSO says deputies stopped a car leaving the neighborhood, and that Henderson, Hughes, and Farmer were inside.

The sheriff's office says the trio claimed they were in a fishing club and had been fishing, but that face masks and other items were seen in the back of the car.

When authorities got a search warrant for the car, they say they found various stolen items like credit cards, prescription medication, checkbooks and other valuables stolen from vehicles.

During questioning, VCSO says Henderson and Hughes admitted to various thefts, but that Farmer continued to deny any involvement.

All three were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you