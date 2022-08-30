Vanderburgh County deputy arrested on DUI charge after crash, sheriff's office says

A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a DUI charge after a crash that happened on Monday night, according to the sheriff's office.
Officials with VCSO say 43-year-old Michael Bishop was arrested after a crash with another vehicle that happened around 10 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Schutte Road.
A deputy investigating the crash said he smelled a strong odor of alcohol when he got close to Bishop, and that Bishop's speech was slow and slurred.
VCSO says Bishop was taken to the sheriff's operation center for field sobriety testing.
After taking field sobriety tests, the sheriff's office says Bishop also took a breath test around 11:30 p.m. that night, which showed a Breath Alcohol Content of .338. The sheriff's office says Bishop also consented to a blood draw.
VCSO says Bishop was medically cleared and booked into the jail on an OMVWI charge.
Jail records show Bishop was released after posting a $100 bond.