VCSO: Driver who had 'a lot' to drink arrested after crashing into four mailboxes

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An arrest has been made after a Tuesday morning hit-and-run in Vanderburgh County.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Robert Kramer of Haubstadt was arrested early Tuesday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened on North Saint Joseph Avenue just before 3 a.m. Deputies were called to the area by someone who said they saw a blue vehicle smoking on the side of the road.
Once deputies arrived in the area, they say there were tire tracks through four front yards, and that the vehicle had crashed into mailboxes at each home.
VCSO says deputies found Kramer a ways down the road, and that he was behind the wheel of the wrecked vehicle. They say he had slurred speech, glassy eyes, smelled like alcohol, and said he had just come from the bar and had "a lot" to drink.
After taking several field sobriety tests, deputies say Kramer blew a .194 on a breath test. A chemical test that was later given to Kramer showed a result of .220, according to authorities.
Kramer was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on several hit-and-run and DUI charges.
No other details were immediately released.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story listed the wrong location of where the hit-and-run crash occurred, which was inadvertently provided by the sheriff's office