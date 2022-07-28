VCSO: Murder suspect claimed shooting was justified because victim was sex offender

An arrest has been made in connection to Wednesday's fatal shooting in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, according to local authorities.

Authorities with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Maggie Valley Drive around 3 p.m. Wednesday. When authorities arrived, they say they found a shooting victim dead inside the home.

They say the suspect had ran from the scene and tried to catch a ride with an uninvolved civilian who was driving nearby. They say they spotted the man as he was getting into the vehicle and pulled the vehicle over, taking the suspected gunman into custody.

An affidavit from the sheriff's office says 34-year-old Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. of Evansville is the suspect in the case.

Detectives say they interviewed Kiper, and that he admitted to shooting the victim twice.

A witness who was inside the home told authorities that the shooting happened after Kiper came to the home and knocked on the door, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says Kiper claimed that the victim was holding a knife, and that the shooting was justified and felt it "should not be illegal to kill a sex offender." According to the affidavit, Kiper also said he had handed the knife to the victim.

Another witness who was at the home when the shooting happened said that the victim hadn't made any movements or threats toward Kiper, according to VCSO.

Kiper was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a murder charge.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office later identified the victim as 41-year-old James C. McClernon of Evansville.

According to the coroner, McClernon died from muliple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Kiper will appear in court for his probable cause hearing at 1 p.m. Thursday.