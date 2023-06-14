VCSO: 'Numerous tips' and search lead to Evansville man's drug dealing arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is facing charges after authorities say they found drugs and a stolen gun in his home.
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say had received "numerous tips" over the last two years about Mikeal Luckett dealing large amounts of meth throughout Evansville.
According to VCSO, Luckett was already on supervised released for a prior federal drug trafficking conviction.
The sheriff's office says that the United States Federal Probation Office (USPO) was planning to search Luckett's home on Tuesday.
Deputies, along with members of the DEA and the USPO, set up outside Luckett's home on Stringtown Road on Tuesday. They say they pulled Luckett over after watching him leave the home.
Authorities said they didn't find anything illegal in Luckett's car, but that a search of his house led to the discovery of meth, pills, cash, a digital scale, and a stolen handgun.
Luckett was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on drug dealing and gun charges.