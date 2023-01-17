Vehicle, occupied home hit by gunfire in Evansville

Police are searching for suspects in a recent shooting in Evansville.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a home on Wedeking Avenue off of North Governor Street after a shooting was reported.
According to EPD, the 911 caller said they heard gunshots outside their home, and believed that bullets had been fired into the house.
Officers at the scene said they found two bullets had hit the house, and that another two had hit a nearby vehicle. They say one of the bullets penetrated the home, which was occupied at the time of the shooting.
Five shell casings were also found on the sidewalk across the street from the home that was shot.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and no other details were released.
Anyone who may have information on the shooting should contact police.