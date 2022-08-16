 Skip to main content
Verdict reached in Evansville teen's murder trial

  • Updated
Samajui Devonta Barnes of Evansville via Vanderburgh Jail

Samajui Devonta Barnes of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

A verdict has been reached in a murder trial out of Evansville, Indiana.

After jury deliberations were completed Tuesday, 18-year-old Samajui Barnes of Evansville was found guilty of Murder.

Officials say Barnes was also found guilty on a firearms enhancement.

Barnes was arrested back in 2021 in connection to the shooting death of 37-year-old Jonathan Stitts. Barnes was 17 at the time of his arrest.

17-Year-Old Charged with Murder Following Parrett St. Shooting

The shooting happened at an apartment on Parrett Street. 

Police said that security camera footage showed Barnes and another teen, 15-year-old Arkee Coleman, running from the victim's apartment with guns in-hand.

Barnes is now set to be sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.

As for Coleman, he awaits a jury trial in the case, which is currently scheduled for Nov. 14 at 8 a.m.

