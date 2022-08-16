Verdict reached in Evansville teen's murder trial

A verdict has been reached in a murder trial out of Evansville, Indiana.

After jury deliberations were completed Tuesday, 18-year-old Samajui Barnes of Evansville was found guilty of Murder.

Officials say Barnes was also found guilty on a firearms enhancement.

Barnes was arrested back in 2021 in connection to the shooting death of 37-year-old Jonathan Stitts. Barnes was 17 at the time of his arrest.

The shooting happened at an apartment on Parrett Street.

Police said that security camera footage showed Barnes and another teen, 15-year-old Arkee Coleman, running from the victim's apartment with guns in-hand.

Barnes is now set to be sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.

As for Coleman, he awaits a jury trial in the case, which is currently scheduled for Nov. 14 at 8 a.m.